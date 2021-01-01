One-of-a-Kind Lonzetta Hand-Knotted 2010s Casual Ivory 10' x 14'7" Wool Area Rug

Advertisement
Features:Casual styleConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesRug Age Details: 2010Traditional Style: CasualPattern: GeometricPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: YesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoProduct Care -: A Professional rug cleaning will enhance your carpets, bringing out the richness of color and softness of the wool. Depending on the amount of traffic, a professional washing is recommended every one to three years for the cleaning of your oriental rug. Oriental rugs, like most carpeting, should be vacuumed on a regular basis to remove dirt and restore life to the fibers.Certifications: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: IvoryRug Age: 2010sRug Manufacturer Year: 2010One-of-a-Kind Style: CasualStyle: EclecticCountry of Origin: IndiaBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalDesigner: Ori Wilbush, Maria Vasquez and various other artistDesigner Type: In-HouseSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 120Overall Length - End to End: 175Overall Product Weight: 36Pile Height: 0.25Rug Size: 10' x 14'7"Assembly:Warranty: