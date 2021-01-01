From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Langdale Hand-Knotted 1960s Turkish Gray 6' x 9' Area Rug

$1,939.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Authentic vintage rug by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com