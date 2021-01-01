From rosecliff heights

One-of-a-Kind Koda Hand-Knotted 1960s Turkish Rosy/Wheat 4'8" x 6'9" Area Rug

$1,329.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Authentic Vintage Rug, hand-knotted by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com