From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Kirchner Hand-Knotted New Age Green/Gray/Yellow 3'6" x 4'11" Wool Area Rug

$369.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

A beautiful geometric area rug handwoven by skillful weavers in Central Asia made with 100% wool.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com