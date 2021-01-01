From isabelline
One-of-a-Kind Justyne Hand-Knotted 6'6" x 9'4" Wool Area Rug in Light Peach/Royal Blue/Red
Advertisement
This is a beautiful art and craft design hand-knotted, hand-made, Oriental rug. The story behind the ArtKazak rugs is well-recognized for its striking aesthetic, durability, and highly saturated naturally dyed color tone. Originally woven by different tribes in the region of the Caucasus Mountains, between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, Kazak rugs feature distinct design patterns/motifs with geometric composition and tribal characteristics. Common patterns include medallions, rosettes, hooked polygons, diamonds, and crosses as well as representations of animals, birds, trees, and humans. Today Kazak rugs that are made in Azerbaijan or in Iran or near the Caucasus Mountains are referred to as Caucasian Kazaks, and Kazak-style rugs that are made in Afghanistan are referred to as Afghan Kazaks. Pakistan has also emerged as an important center for the production of Kazaks in modern times. Made by skilled craftsmen, the rug is a beautiful symphony of bold motifs, stunning colors, and consummate artisanship. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.