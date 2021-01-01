One-of-a-Kind Jonay Hand-Knotted 1970s 8'2" x 11'5" Area Rug in Beige

Vintage carpets are the heritage of culture, tradition, and history and their pieces bring together like puzzles to originate those unique and beautiful rugs. These rugs are selected from 30 - 50 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish carpets. They have collected all around Anatolia's villages from Turkey then cleaned and washed carefully, original patterns are kept and they overdyed in new colors by using natural dyes. After all these processes they are cut in different sizes then sewn together like bringing together pieces of the puzzle from traditional handcraft to contemporary art. Also, their back is sewn with buckram and cotton cloth. That clothing strengthens the rug. Very easily combined with home decor thanks to their large color options.