One-of-a-Kind Jarad Hand-Knotted 8' x 11' Wool Area Rug in Brown
Description
Pick this exclusive collection of contemporary Gabbeh rug that comes in the eye-pleasing shade of brown and enjoy a blissful ambiance inside your living space. Its hand-knotted technique, pure wool fabric, modish contemporary pattern, amazing appeal, and smooth finish will entice the sight of the viewers. This brown shaded wool rug is highly sturdy and lasts for years. Place it in high foot traffic areas as well with little care and maintenance.Features:Handmade by skilled artisans enhancing in-depth color and product durabilityContemporary designed and weaved by hand knotted gabbeh techniqueSoft material for underfoot comfortDesigner area rugs perfect for living room, bedroom, study room, dining room, foyerFree shipping and quick order dispatch. With quality product we deliver quality services to customersConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesRug Age Details: Not AvailableRemarks/Condition Details: Not AvailableTraditional Style: Not AvailableBacking Material: NoPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use; Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brushCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsSample Available: NoNon-Slip Backing: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoUSDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoOeko-Tex Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoRecycled Content: NoCommercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: BrownHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseBacking Material: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brushSpefications:Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage):