One-of-a-Kind Janiene Hand-Knotted 9'2" X 12'2" Area Rug in Laurel/Gray

Designed with incredible attention to detail and breathtaking use of color, this hand-woven rug is destined to make a statement. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Turn carpet occasionally to equalize wear. Clean spills immediately; if liquid, blot with clean, undyed cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Store in a dry, well-ventilated area. Use of a rug pad is recommended.