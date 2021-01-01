One-of-a-Kind Jandirk Hand-Knotted 2'5" X 9'3" Area Rug in Brown/Blue

Intricately hand-woven, this rug has a geometric paneled design that will enhance the style of your home. Crafted of wool featuring multicolored hues. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Turn carpet occasionally to equalize wear. Clean spills immediately; if liquid, blot with clean, undyed cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Store in a dry, well-ventilated area. Use of a rug pad is recommended.