One-of-a-Kind Jakobine Hand-Knotted Rectangle:2'6''X16'6'' Area Rug in Coral

Story Behind the Art Serab rugs is well-recognized for their striking aesthetic, durability, and soft, vibrant earthy palette. Originating in northwestern Azerbaijan, the rugs feature long lozenge-shaped fields ornamented with crenelated, diamond-shaped medallions which run along the vertical axis. The field around the medallions may be filled with a lattice or short, angled, parallel hatch lines or even be support by an open area. The Serabi rugs are woven with an exceptionally durable, tight Turkish knot, with anywhere from a relatively coarse 40 to a relatively fine 120 knots per square inch of the pile. These rugs utilize both Turkish and Persian knots. The rug may have an all wool or wool and cotton foundation. Made by a skilled craftsman, the rug is a beautiful symphony of bold motifs, stunning colors, and consummate artisanship. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and the intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.