One-of-a-Kind Jaidie Hand-Knotted 1900s 2'11" x 9'10" Runner Wool Area Rug in Red/Beige/Navy
Description
- One-of-a-kind handmade rug — only one in stock. - Handwoven in Turkey. - Age: circa 1990s - 100% wool. - Handmade rugs are typically perfectly imperfect - irregularities are likely to exist and are not considered defects. - All our handmade rugs are clean and ready to use.Features:Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesPattern: GeometricPrimary Color: Red/Beige/NavyRug Age: 1990sMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolRug Shape: RunnerDimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 35Overall Length - End to End: 118Overall Product Weight: 12Pile Height: 0.25Rug Size: 2'11" x 9'10"