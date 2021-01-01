From world menagerie
One-of-a-Kind Hrant Hand-Knotted 1980s Sarough Orange 6'9" x 10'6" Wool Area Rug
Features:It may be folded and rolled for safer and easier shipping and handling. Your package, therefore, may look smaller than what you are expecting. Please open it.Rug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolPrimary Color: OrangeRug Age: 1980sRug Manufacturer Year: 1984One-of-a-Kind Style: SaroughRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: ExcellentHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: IndiaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 81Overall Length - End to End: 126Overall Product Weight: 49.43Pile Height: 0.5Knot Density: 88Rug Size: 6'9" x 10'6"Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 DaysCommercial Warranty: Yes