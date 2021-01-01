One-of-a-Kind Hand-Knotted 3' x 9' Runner Wool/Viscose Area Rug in Light Gray/Brown/Black
Description
Features:Rug Shape: RunnerMaterial: Wool;ViscoseMaterial Details: 60% Wool / 40% ViscosePrimary Color: Light Gray/Brown/BlackRug Age: Rug Manufacturer Year: One-of-a-Kind Style: ScandinavianRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseBacking Material: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaning;Cut loose threads using a scissor;Shake to remove dustSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 36Overall Length - End to End: 108Overall Product Weight: 30Pile Height: 0.4Knot Density: 56Rug Size: 3' x 9'Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 1 YearCommercial Warranty: No