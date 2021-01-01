From world menagerie

One-of-a-Kind Glasser Hand-Knotted Royal Kashan Beige/Khaki 4' x 6' Wool Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hand-knotted Indian rug featuring famous designs and colors of the antique Persian rug.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com