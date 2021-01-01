One-of-a-Kind Gaibrial Hand-Knotted 2'6''x4' Wool Area Rug in Red/Beige

Advertisement
This is a beautiful design hand-knotted, oriental 100% wool rug. The story behind the art rug is the Persian rug, East Azerbaijan in northwest Iran. Distinguished by monumental floral designs and the impressive angular drawing, this rug enjoys enduring popularity for its versatility and excellent craftsmanship. Even as most tend to have strong medallion designs accented using rich color, an allover rug is not uncommon. Where other Persian carpets utilize a curved form, this rug applies a series of angular twists and turns, imparting an emphatic geometry to the design. Bright vibrant colors and characteristic bold patterns make these rugs easy to identify. Woven using knots 30 to 80 per square inch, this rug does not seem to be tightly woven as their Persian counterparts like but are durable and famed for their longevity. Cosmopolitan and sophisticated in look, the rug features an elaborate graphic medallion-and-corner pattern with an elegant samovar border in a pleasing color palette composed of vegetable dyes. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.