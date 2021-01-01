From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Fulcher Hand-Knotted Beige/Pink 6' Round Wool Area Rug

$1,869.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This area rug is one of the most popular and prominent European designs on hand-knotted rugs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com