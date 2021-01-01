One-of-a-Kind Fortine Handmade Kilim 7' x 9'7" Wool Blue Area Rug

Add a touch of elegance to your home with this area rug. Constructed by Nomad Turkman people with hand-spun wool and 100% natural vegetable dyes, this beautiful area rug is known for the beautiful pattern. The contemporary fashion palette produces a bold, sharp pattern that is ingeniously versatile as the pattern is the same in the front and back. The double-sided rug is designed to be used both ways being one side has the light shade, rather the other side has brighter and can be used to preference. It is made by individual short strands of different color being knotted onto the warps and held together by pressing the wefts tightly. The design is made by interweaving the variously colored wefts and warps. This is one-of-a-kind rug due to the durability and versatility. An intricate design and exquisite coloration make this all wool rug a standout piece for any room. Because of each the handmade nature, no two are exactly alike, and quantities are limited. Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the roots of the fibers. Brushless attachment is recommended. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Do not pull loose ends, clip them with scissors. Clean spills immediately, if liquid, blot with clean, undyed cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended. Store in a dry, well-ventilated area. Use of a rug pad is recommended.