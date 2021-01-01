From world menagerie
One-of-a-Kind Failand Hand-Knotted Gray/Blue 2' x 2' Square Silk Area Rug
Features:Contemporary styleOne-of-a-KindConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesPattern: OrientalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: YesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoProduct Care -: A Professional rug cleaning will enhance your carpets, bringing out the richness of color and softness of the wool. Depending on amount of traffic, a professional washing is recommended every one to three years for the cleaning of your oriental rug. Oriental rugs, like most carpeting, should be vacuumed on a regular basis to remove dirt and restore life to the fibers. Be sure not to vacuum the fringe.Certifications: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoRug Shape: SquareMaterial: SilkMaterial Details: Primary Color: Gray/BlueStyle: EclecticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: IndiaFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningDesigner: Ori Wilbush, Maria Vasquez and various other artistDesigner Type: In-HouseSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Length - End to End: 24Overall Product Weight: 3Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 2' x 2'Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: No