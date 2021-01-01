One-of-a-Kind Eastwood Hand-Knotted Wool Beige/Brown Area Rug

A Persian-influenced Turkish hand-knotted rug made by skilled artisans capable of creating the most exceptional vegetable dyes and hand-spun New Zealand wool. This gorgeous one-of-a-kind Peshawar Kafkaz handmade rug is also known as a Chobi/Ziegler rug. Characterized by their muted, earthy tones this gorgeous rug is extremely versatile and is famous for its soft pleasing color palette and informal design that works in a myriad of interiors. The invigorating colors and patterns in this rug will give your home an elegant and fresh appearance. The intricate design allows this mesmerizing rug to create a royal ambiance in any décor. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'1" x 4'9"