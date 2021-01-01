One-of-a-Kind Donahoe Hand-Knotted 2010s Ushak Gray 6'2" x 9' Area Rug

Advertisement
Hand-knotted Gray Wool/Silk Rug 6'2" x 9'0"Features:HandmadeMay be folded and rolled for easier shipping and handlingRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: 70% Wool and 30% art silkPrimary Color: GrayRug Age: 2010sRug Manufacturer Year: One-of-a-Kind Style: UshakRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: IndiaBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 74Overall Length - End to End: 108Overall Product Weight: 31.1Pile Height: 0.5Knot Density: 80Rug Size: 6'2" x 9'Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 DaysCommercial Warranty: No