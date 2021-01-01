From winston porter
One-of-a-Kind Deges Hand-Knotted 2000s Gray 2' x 3'1" Area Rug
Hand-Knotted one of a kind oriental rugFeatures:Field Color: GreyExact Size: 2'0" x 3'1"ContemporaryConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesRug Age Details: 2000Traditional Style: ModernPattern: FloralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: YesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoProduct Care -: A professional rug cleaning will enhance your carpets, bringing out the richness of color and softness of the wool. Depending on the amount of traffic, a professional washing is recommended every one to three years for the cleaning of your oriental rug. Oriental rugs, like most carpeting, should be vacuumed on a regular basis to remove dirt and restore life to the fibers.Certifications: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoChildren's Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: Oxidized woolPrimary Color: GrayRug Age: 2000sRug Manufacturer Year: High-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: IndiaBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Length - End to End: 37Overall Product Weight: 4Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 2' x 3'1"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No