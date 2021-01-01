One-of-a-Kind Cannes Hand-Knotted Ivory/Red 10' x 13' Area Rug

Tabriz Design rugs are distinguished by their excellent weave and by their remarkable adherence to the classical traditions of rug design. Add a magnificent accent to your home with the Tabriz floral collection. With each rug in this collection, Pasargad recreates the majesty of a timeless classic, updated with a modern color scheme and a delicate weave. The Lamb's wool& silk are hand knotted, into these classic designs. The elegance and durability of these rugs will insure that they will be a favorite for years to come.