One-of-a-Kind Berthiaume Hand-Knotted Ivory 6' x 8'10" Wool Area Rug
Features:Accent colors are black, dark gray, ivory, khaki, light gold, and olivePerfect for living room, bedroom, dining room, entrywayChobi rug are among the most desired and most popular rug in North AmericaRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: IvoryRug Age: New AgeRug Manufacturer Year: Remarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: AfghanistanBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 72Overall Length - End to End: 106Overall Product Weight: 37.1Pile Height: 0.5Knot Density: 84Rug Size: 6' x 8'10"Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 DaysCommercial Warranty: Yes