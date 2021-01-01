One-of-a-Kind Bentz Hand-Knotted 1980s 4'1" x 5'8" Wool Area Rug in Red/Yellow

Description
Handwoven in southern Anatolia, Turkey, since the 19th Century.Features:Handwoven in southern Anatolia, Turkey, since the 19th Century.Accent colors - Brown, Cream, Dark RedSee a crease, it can be easily removed by reverse rolling. Flip the rug upside down and roll in both directions (length and width). Stubborn creases - leave rug rolled and tied for a few hours.Package size doesn't look like the right size? Larger handmade wool rugs will be folded and rolled for safer and easier shipping and handling. Please open your package.Rug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolPrimary Color: Red/YellowRug Age: 1980sRug Manufacturer Year: One-of-a-Kind Style: MelisRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: Excellent conditionHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Backing Material: Fringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaning;Shake to remove dustSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 49Overall Length - End to End: 68Overall Product Weight: 15.6Pile Height: 0.5Knot Density: 80Rug Size: 4'1" x 5'8"Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 Days limited - manufacturer defect onlyCommercial Warranty: No