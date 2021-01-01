One-of-a-Kind Barragan Southwestern Handmade Kilim 3' 4" x 5' 3" Wool Brown/Red Area Rug

Kilim, a word of Turkish origin, denotes a textile of many uses produced by one of several flat weaving techniques. They have a common or closely related heritage in the areas of Turkey, North Africa, the Balkans, the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Central Asia, and China. Kilim rugs are under the general classification of oriental rugs but they are in a class of their own. The major difference between Kilim rugs and other area rugs is the pile level. While full pile rugs are made by individual short strands of wool or silk being knotted onto the warps and held together by pressing the wefts tightly, Kilim designs are made by interweaving the various wool strands through the warps and wefts, creating what is known as a flatweave rug!