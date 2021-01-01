From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Andersontown Hand-Knotted Hemp Purple 4'11" x 6'1" Area Rug

$1,999.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Authentic Vintage Rug, hand-knotted by Persian artisans over 50 years ago.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com