One-of-a-Kind Alston Handmade Kilim 3'5" x 4'10" Wool Beige/Red/Blue Area Rug

Add a touch of elegance to your home with this casual chic hand woven tribal kilim wool rug. Constructed on a loom by nomad Turkman people with hand spun wool and 100% natural vegetable dye this beautiful rug is known for their beautiful repetitive geometric pattern with naturalistic floral and traditional patterns. The contemporary fashion palette produces bold, sharp patterns that are ingeniously versatile as the pattern is the same in the front and back. This double-sided rug is designed to be used both ways being one side has a light shade of color, rather the other side has brighter colors