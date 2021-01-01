One-of-a-Kind Alayo Hand-Knotted 8'7" x 12' Wool Area Rug in Gray

Advertisement
Handwoven in a wool flatweave utilizing vintage yarns, this modern Kilim rug from the Patchwork Kilim rug collection marries inspiration from mid-century flatweave rugs with a whimsical spectrum of red, blue, pink, green, and other colorways against the placid beige-gray background seen in this. On the Design: The finesse employed in each distinct column of colorways is matched only by the vibrant, skillful variations of color that create the sense of movement complementing the geometry, a juxtaposition of the natural movement of a runner with the horizontal pattern for a fabulous negotiation between engaging and playfully calming aesthetic; particularly suitable for entryway and hallway flooring. Custom Capable: This particular flat weave rug is further available in additional sizes and alternate colors, both in stock and custom capable upon request. Hand-knotted in one of the most reputed long-standing partner looms in Turkey. In addition, this piece could be sized shorter to accommodate one or multiple projects.