One Lucky Mom - Four Leaf Clover Mothers Day Gift Family T-Shirt

Show your love and appreciation for everything your mom has done for you and how much you care that she has supported and stuck by you through the hard times in life with our Mother's day one lucky mom tee. This staple tee is versatile, cool and a piece that you can wear any day of the week. It will surely become a favorite of your wardrobe that you will fall in love with!. Also makes a great birthday or Christmas gift for friends and family. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem