Hurley One and Only 5 Boardshorts
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Prepare for a weekend of adventure in the Hurley One and Only 5 Boardshorts. These shorts are ready for it all as they're extremely lightweight and stretchy, making them great for workouts and other activities. They'll definitely become a favorite to choose from for the days in constant movement. Phantom P30 4 Way stretch fabric construction. Stretch elastic wasitband with drawcord. Branding details. Dolphin design. Back pocket. Regular fit. 86% recycled polyester, 14% spandex. Machine wash cold. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.