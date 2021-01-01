Ondrian Wall Sconce-Left and Right No. 206309 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Purple - (206309-1000)

Ideal when framing a mirror or doorway, the Ondrian Wall Sconce-Left and Right No. 206309 from Hubbardton Forge is a clean contemporary piece highlighted by its linear geometric quality. The vertical format of the piece gives its steel detailing and lamps a sense of order and precision. Creating 90-degree angles with the vertical steel frame, individual steel segments jet out, each holding a cylindrical hand-blown glass lamp shade. When lit with halogen lamping, the piece produces a warm diffused glow that elegantly silhouettes the lines created by its structure. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Beige. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting