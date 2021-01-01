Ondrian Adjustable Chandelier No. 136305 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Antique - (136305-1068)

The Ondrian Adjustable Chandelier No.126305 by Hubbardton Forge is an asymmetrical and abstract inspired composition that upholds an air of simplicity. Hand hammered forged Steel bars support this fixture, layered at different heights and featuring a subtly distressed texture. Smooth polished horizontal Steel bars support crisp hand-blown cylindrical Glass Shades. Arranged around a central axis point, a warm illumination is cast along this handcrafted chandelier, creating a welcoming environment for family and guest gatherings in dining rooms and kitchen spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Beige. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting