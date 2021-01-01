Once Upon A Time There Was A Queen Was Born In October 1982 T-Shirt

Once Upon A Time There Was A Queen Was Born In October 1982, 39 years of being awesome, level 39 unlocked, Chapter 39, cheers to 39 years, queens were born in October, 39 years old birthday, born in October 1982, this queen makes 39 Look Awesome. October birthday queen, October woman, its my 39th Birthday, born in October, born on October, A Queen Was Born In October 1982 Happy Birthday 39 Years Old, once upon a time there was a queen who was born in October 1982 it was me the end. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem