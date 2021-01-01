From yo!
Once in A while someone amazing comes a long. HERE I AM Sarc Tote Bag
Casual design with funny sarcastic saying: Once in A while someone amazing comes a long. HERE I AM. Cool funnny gift for teenage boys and girls who love sarkastic jokes and want to make funny statement. Humorous graphic design for fans of cool comical statements and funny phrases. Perfect gift idea to humor loving men and women for and birthdays, as funny Christmas present or everyday fun. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.