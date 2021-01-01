From nanimarquina
Black on White Estambul Rug by Nanimarquina (01BOWEST00055)
The original model for the Estambul Rug was a watercolor painted by Javier Mariscal in 1987. Its final design conveys the basic outline of the classic Persian rug. From this point of departure, it is updated using unique lines reminiscent of those used in comics, synthesizing East and West, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design in a work of art underfoot. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.