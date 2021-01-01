Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner 20 Teal - Samsonite Hardside Carry-On

Advertisement
Introducing a line built to take the harshest travel elements! Omni PC combines scratch resistant textures with the lightest 100% polycarbonate construction, ensuring your luggage looks as great on the 100th trip as it does on the 1st. This lightweight line offers heavyweight protection riding on effortless 360 spinner wheels. Don't pull your case; let Omni PC roll comfortably beside you on your j 100 Polycarbonate. Micro-diamond texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping cases beautiful after a trip.. Re-engineered lightweight spinner wheels for effortless mobility. Consumer preferred expansion on all sides. Full-zip interior, divider and cross-straps for increased packing organization. Side-mounted TSA lock ensures security while traveling.