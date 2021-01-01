Make play time last longer and more enjoyable for your furry friend with this OMG Surprise Perky Pineapple Dog Toy. This toy is actually two toys in one, because the outside toy is designed to be destroyed. Once your dog gets past the outside and the middle, which is stuffed with fluff, he will find a surprise squeaker toy inside just dying to come out and play. Features: Rip it up: surprise silly squeaker toy inside Inside toy makes squeaking sounds Makes crinkling sounds Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Dogs Activity: Noisemaking, Chew Color: Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink Size: 11in Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your pet. Caution: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. OMG! SURPRISE, Perky Pineapple 2-in-1 Dog Toy - Plush, Squeaker | PetSmart