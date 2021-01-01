BFF OMG Potluck O' Pouches Variety Pack Grain-Free Cat Food Pouches, 2.8-oz, pack of 12

Treat your best feline friend to the hydration-packed nutrition of the BFF OMG Potluck O' Pouches Variety Pack Grain-Free Cat Food Pouches. “Give me meow gravy,” says your furry bestie, so tear open a pouch for a gravylicious culinary experience in every bowl. The variety pack includes recipes with real meat as the top ingredient, like duck, salmon, chicken, turkey, lamb and others, for protein to support healthy muscles. Every bite is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for overall health, and lots of hydration from real broth!