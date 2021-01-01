47' Home Office Writing Desk, Sturdy Desk for Study PC Simple Executive Table Workstation for Small Space, Computer Student Desk, Easy Assembly.

Modern Design: This computer writing desk is designed with modern simple style. This less is more concept office desk will fit your working space at home or office perfectly. Large Workspace: The table comes with generous work surface, which keeps you organized and efficient, and make you feel comfortable and professional while you work. Sturdy & Stable: With strong metal frame and reliable wooden board, this sturdy desk is built to outlast years. Waterproof and No deformation, durable and solid, brown texture Desktop design is simple yet stylish. Wide Application: It's perfect for writing, studying, gaming, and even dining. Suitable for study, bedroom, dining room, kitchen and office. Professional Customer Service: If you have any quality problems, you can contact us any time for after-sales service. Our experienced customer service team will response in 24 hours ASAP.