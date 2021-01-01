48" Home Office Computer Desk With Storage Shelf, Study Writing Table Modern Simple Style Space Saving Design, Load Capacity To 200 Lbs.

Enjoy this computer desk with bookshelf, open shelf design for easy storage access. Free up plenty of desktop space for work and entertainment. With modern sleek design, the computer table can suit any home, office dorm, school and workspace. Wide desktop (48" x 24") provides ample space for computer, monitor, printer and other office supplies as computer desk, study desk, gaming desk, writing table, picnic table etc.This tasteful, rustic-style writing desk unifies rigid metal frame with brown wooden MDF boards, resulting in a unique display of delicate charm.