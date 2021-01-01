From better trends
Better Trends Ombre Braid Collection is Super Soft and Plush Reversible Indoor Brown 4 ft. x 4 ft. Octagon Cotton Area Rug
Make your interiors look luxurious and give it a cozy feel with this Ombre Chenille Collection of braided rugs. Its durable Cotton chenille yarn that provides elegance to your decor for years to come. With its designer looks and braided details, this piece pairs well with almost any modern, contemporary, and transitional decor. Its up-to-date silhouette is sure to enliven any room in your home. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this Cotton Chenille rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone in stripe design which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality cotton chenille material, adds strength and durability to high traffic indoor spaces. The Ombre Collection of braided rugs is double sided reversible, it is made of 100% Cotton Chenille for durability and will last for an extended period of time. Ombre Braid Collection is available in 10 colors and 9 sizes and is sold separately. Color: Brown.