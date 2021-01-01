Omarion Dark Blue/Cream Area Rug

This rug has all the practicality of a rug. That is 100% polypropylene without losing any of the remarkability of a traditional design. The polypropylene composition of this rug makes them highly durable and shed-resistant, while the beautiful classic designs make them add elegance to any space. Additionally, the soft toned color palette of customarily neutral colors makes these rugs amenable to any decorative coloring scheme. This rug truly combines beauty and sensibility. It is machine-made. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'11"