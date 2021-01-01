Olympus Starburst Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (131604-1024)

The Olympus Starburst Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge blends form and function with a fun personality. A sputnik-style structure supports an arrangement of exposed bulbs and is surrounded in various sections by hand-forged metal rings that differ in size, lending the composition of this design an airy, abstract feel. Each metal circle is handcrafted by a skilled artisan and features hammered texture detailing throughout its form, for a unique, dynamic touch that adds to the captivating nature of this piece. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting