Concord Global Trading Olympus Mahal Red Rectangle Indoor 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug

Bring the perfect finishing piece into your decor with the Concord Global Trading 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug features a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials. It comes in a red shade, instantly bringing a fun and colorful ambiance into any room. It has an oriental print, so you can add an elaborate ambiance to your home design with a classic sophistication. This loomed rug has a 65% olefin construction, which adds style and comfort. It has a dense pile, which stands up to uses in substantial foot traffic.