Olympic National Park - Personalized National Park Topography Tray

Trail selfies and travel souvenirs are standard fare, but this platter makes any family trip unforgettable. Choose from 13 finely detailed topographical maps: Yellowstone, Zion, Glacier?all the top destinations?to adorn this functional tray. Make it truly personal by adding your name, date, and even a star on a favorite landmark. An adventurous gift for nature lovers and world wanderers, this personalized tray serves drinks or snacks with style. Don?t be surprised if guests start planning their own journeys before the second round. Crafted in Rhode Island.