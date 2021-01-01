From johnny was
Johnny Was Olympia Patchwork Slip Dress
The Johnny Was Olympia Patchwork Slip Dress is the perfect piece for your next brunch or weekend garden party. Flowing, solid-color knit dress offers short sleeves and a V-neckline. Pull-on styling with high-slits at hemline. Includes detachable cami layer with adjustable straps. Fabric cinch ties at waist. Scalloped lacy detailing throughout. Hemline falls at the ankle. 100% Cupra rayon; Lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 54 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.