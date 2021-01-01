Olson 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant

Add a contemporary accent with this 5-light cluster globe pendant that's sure to complement your coastal farmhouse decor. It's made from metal and has a circular body that supports five wires. Hanging from each is a seeded glass globe shade that amplifies the light from the 40W bulbs (not included) throughout your dining room or living room. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch, to effortlessly take you from appetizers to dessert. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable chain and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy. Finish: Chrome