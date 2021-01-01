From seed design
Olo LED Wall Sconce by Seed Design - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (SLD-130WRTE-GLD)
The Olo LED Wall Sconce from Seed Design offers simplicity and adaptability for any modern space. Its integrated LED is set within the fixtures tapered metal shade, casting glare-free light upward and downward at once. A circular metal wall mount anchors the piece as it sends an arm outward to its adjustable head. Clean and contemporary, this fixture is fit to enhance the look and practicality of any interior dÃ©cor style. SEED Design, founded in 1991, is a lighting company based in Taipei with a U.S. subsidiary in Washington state. Their modern and contemporary lighting emphasize elegant simplicity and timeless forms. From the smooth, clean lines of the Dobi Table Lamp to the intriguing wood and steel combination of the Mumu LED Linear Suspension Pendant Light, SEED Designs pieces are eye-catching and demonstrate high quality design. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Black with Champagne Gold