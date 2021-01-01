Olmsted 1-Light Armed Sconce
Description
Features:White Glass ShadeIron FrameSatin Nickel FinishDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: WhiteShade Shape: Drum / CylinderFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: IronWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Range of Fixture - Maximum: Range of Fixture - Minimum: Finish: Satin nickelPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: UpGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: NoBack Plate Material: Fire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: YesISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesMET Listed: YesCALGreen Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Green Compliance: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: N/AWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 6Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: Cord Cover Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty: