Ollis Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Dark Beige Area Rug
Description
Handmade (Hand Tufted) 100% Wool Pile. Cotton/ Natural Latex Backing. For Indoor Use Only. Made in India. Rug Pad & Professional Cleaning Recommended.Features:Avoid prolonged moisture.Harsh chemicals may damage or fade the rug.Do not pull any loose threads. Use scissors to simply cut the ends.Use rug protectors under heavy furniture.Vacuum regularly or shake to remove dust.Professional cleaning is recommended.Material: WoolMaterial Details: 100% Wool PileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Cotton;LatexRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 12', Rectangle 5' x 8'): RectanglePrimary Color: Dark BeigePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Product Care -: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaning;Cut loose threads using a scissor;Shake to remove dustColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): Rectangle 6' x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): Rectangle 5' x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): Rectangle 9' x 12'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): Rectangle 8' x 10'Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 12', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 34.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 46.25Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 68.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 92.34Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'